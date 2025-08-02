Bills' Khalil Shakir suffers injury during Buffalo's Blue & Red practice
The Buffalo Bills have been no stranger to injuries during training camp, especially at the wide receiver position. Now, they have a brand new one to worry about after the Blue & Red practice.
According to multiple reports, Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir was injured at practice on Friday night. Shakir looked to suffer a right foot or ankle injury, although the exact location of Shakir's injury has yet to be confirmed.
Shakir exited the session early with trainers and did not return.
"Bills WR Khalil Shakir was being tended to be trainers on the Bills medical bench," Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported. "Appeared to be looking at his right foot/ankle area. He then walked with them up the tunnel."
Here's a shot of Shakir getting worked on.
Considering how important Shakir is to the Bills' offense, we can only hope it's nothing serious. Buffalo has a little over one month before taking the field for the regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Shakir enters the 2025 campaign as the Bills' No. 1 receiver. He's coming off a career-best season in which he tallied 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns, all career-highs. His yardage and reception marks were tops on the Bills.
We've already seen several Bills wide receivers get injured over the summer. Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault Jr., Tyrell Shavers, Curtis Samuel and Kaden Prather have all missed time. Samuel and Prather didn't practice on Friday night.
The wide receivers room getting bitten by the injury bug led to Buffalo bringing Deon Cain back recently.
Shakir wasn't the only Bills player to exit early, though, as linebacker Shaq Thompson was spotted leaving with a trainer during the session. It remains unclear what he's dealing with.
Linebacker Matt Milano, cornerback Tre'Davious White and edge rusher Joey Bosa all had a veteran rest day on Friday.
Samuel, Prather, linebacker Terrell Bernard, safety Cole Bishop, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, linebacker Dorian Williams, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, offensive lineman Alec Anderson and offensive tackle Spencer Brown didn't practice, either.
