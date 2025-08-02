Josh Allen mysteriously sits out Bills' team drills at Blue & Red open practice
The Buffalo Bills hosted a record crowd at Friday's annual Blue & Red practice in Orchard Park, but the 389,224 fans in attendance didn't get to see much of quarterback Josh Allen in action.
For an unknown reason, possibly a veteran rest opportunity, Allen did not take reps during 11-on-11 team drills at Highmark Stadium. It was somewhat surprising to see the reigning NFL MVP on the sideline for the most-intense portion of the open practice. Officially, the Bills granted vet rest days to defensive end Joey Bosa, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre'Davious White on Friday.
Healthwise, Allen appeared fine to the naked eye. He was having a catch with fans seated throughout the Highmark Stadium lower bowl prior to warm-ups. Later in the evening, the dual threat QB was dealing during 7-on-7 work before giving way to Mitch Trubisky, who led the first-team offense to kick off 11-on-11 competition.
RELATED: Bills discover unlikely emergency kicker during Highmark Stadium practice
Meanwhile, Allen spent the remainder of practice wearing a hat on the sidelines, almost looking as if he were a play caller.
The Bills' QB1 provided a thrill for the crowd early in the evening when he emerged from the tunnel as the only player wearing the team's vintage red helmet. Allen also sported a chic customized red-tinted visor much to the delight of Bills Mafia.
Allen's light night allowed for Trubisky and Mike White to take meaningful reps in the heightened environment. The two veterans are seemingly locked in a position battle for the QB2 role although Trubisky is the more proven NFL commodity.
After an off-day in between, the Bills return to St. John Fisher University for an August 3 training camp practice. If Allen is back leading the offense during the team periods on Sunday, then one will be able to assume that his light Friday night was nothing more than vet rest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —