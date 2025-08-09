4 Buffalo Bills whose stock rose in preseason opener vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills have played their final preseason game at their current Highmark Stadium. On Saturday, they hosted the New York Giants and will play their next two exhibition games on the road.
Their preseason debut came down to the final minutes, with the Giants securing the win following a late fumble on a bad shotgun snap.
Despite the loss, here's a look at four players who saw their stock rise on Saturday.
Frank Gore Jr., RB
It won't be easy for him to make the roster, but Frank Gore Jr. made a case for himself on Saturday.
An undrafted free agent signed in 2024, Gore spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, and with James Cook, Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson ahead of him, that might be the case again. Still, it was an impressive outing with 21 yards on five rushing attempts and 49 yards on five receptions.
He had three plays in a row that helped set up a late third-quarter touchdown, gaining 30 yards to move the ball inside the red zone. Gore also appeared to have a touchdown at the end of the game, but it was reversed on replay.
Joe Andreessen , LB
It might be hard to imagine Joe Andreessen having much higher stock than he already does, but he reminded everyone why he's a fan-favorite on Saturday. With Terrel Bernard sitting out, Andreessen got the start as the MIKE and looked ready for prime time.
Andreessen had five tackles (one for a loss) and nearly came up with an interception on a deflected pass. Had he hauled that in, the crowd would have gone wild for 'Buffalo Joe'.
The local kid was a breakout star as an undrafted free agent, who was initially invited for a tryout and stole the show. He's continued to play well during his second training camp and looks like a potential starter down the road.
Tyrell Shavers, WR
This is the third year that Tyrell Shavers has been making noise for Buffalo. Undrafted out of San Diego State in 2023, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound wideout was one of the final cuts last year, and might just force his way onto the roster in 2025.
On Saturday, he was sharp in his route-running and made one huge play right before halftime. Buffalo started their final drive with just 27 seconds on the clock, and Shavers moved them into the red zone by hauling in a 58-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
With just four seconds left on the clock, the Bills kicked a field goal on the following play, which cut the lead to 16-10.
Mike White, QB
It wasn't a good start for Mike White, who had a three-and-out on his first series. His second series wasn't much better, as Buffalo went 16 yards on five plays, and White went to the sidelines 0-of-4.
Once he was back on the field, he looked much better. White connected with K.J. Hamler on fourth-and-four, hitting him for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
He then led them on an eight-play, 73-yard drive, capping that one off with a seven-yard pass to Darrynton Evans. For good measure, he found Laviska Shenault on the two-point conversion, giving the Bills a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter.
White went to the bench after that, finishing with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing. Not a bad day as he tries to fight for the QB2 spot.
