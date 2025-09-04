Bills Central

Bills' injury report contains mixed updates with status changes for two starters

The Buffalo Bills downgraded their kicker while one starting cornerback improved on Thursday ahead of the September 7 season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets ready to tackle Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets ready to tackle Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Let's start with the bad news when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' injury report.

The kicking situation became cloudier on Thursday with Tyler Bass being downgraded. After limited participation on Wednesday, Bass was held out of the September 4 practice in Orchard Park.

Listed with a left hip/groin injury, Bass is still fighting the issue that emerged as pelvic soreness in late July.

With Bass potentially being unable to kick in the September 7 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills signed 41-year-old veteran Matt Prater to the practice squad.

Tyler Bass makes FG
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) makes a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In a positive development, marquee cornerback Christian Benford was a full participant on Thursday after starting the week with limitations due to a groin problem. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who is coming off an ankle injury that popped up on August 1, practiced in full for the second day in a row.

RELATED: Bills' Sean McDermott confirms Cole Bishop's status by challenging 'important duo'

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is penciled in as a starter opposite of Benford. A groin injury kept White sidelined again on Thursday, which is beginning to cast doubt over his availability for Sunday Night Football.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman, who unexpectedly appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a groin issue, continued to practice on a limited basis. Wide receiver Elijah Moore was absent Thursday due to personal reasons.

The final Week 1 injury report is due out on Friday, September 5 by 4 p.m. ET.

Khalil Shakir
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir cuts upfield for yards after the catch during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Week 1 Injury Report

THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited

WR Elijah Moore (personal) — DNP

K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — DNP

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP

DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (to IR)

WEDNESDAY
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — Limited

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP

DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (likely headed to IR)

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News