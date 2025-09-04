Bills' injury report contains mixed updates with status changes for two starters
Let's start with the bad news when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' injury report.
The kicking situation became cloudier on Thursday with Tyler Bass being downgraded. After limited participation on Wednesday, Bass was held out of the September 4 practice in Orchard Park.
Listed with a left hip/groin injury, Bass is still fighting the issue that emerged as pelvic soreness in late July.
With Bass potentially being unable to kick in the September 7 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills signed 41-year-old veteran Matt Prater to the practice squad.
In a positive development, marquee cornerback Christian Benford was a full participant on Thursday after starting the week with limitations due to a groin problem. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who is coming off an ankle injury that popped up on August 1, practiced in full for the second day in a row.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is penciled in as a starter opposite of Benford. A groin injury kept White sidelined again on Thursday, which is beginning to cast doubt over his availability for Sunday Night Football.
Wide receiver Keon Coleman, who unexpectedly appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a groin issue, continued to practice on a limited basis. Wide receiver Elijah Moore was absent Thursday due to personal reasons.
The final Week 1 injury report is due out on Friday, September 5 by 4 p.m. ET.
Bills' Week 1 Injury Report
THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited
WR Elijah Moore (personal) — DNP
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — DNP
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (to IR)
WEDNESDAY
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — Limited
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (likely headed to IR)
