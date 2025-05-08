What draft experts are saying about new TE Jackson Hawes
After selecting five defensive players in a row, the Buffalo Bills finally took an offensive player in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. At No. 173 overall, they brought in Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes.
Playing tight end for the Yellow Jackets would suggest Hawes is essentially a sixth offensive lineman, something his stats would back up. Still, there’s a lot to like about his game.
To see what he brings to the table, let’s dive into a round-up of draft profiles from the experts.
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
”Hawes is a thump-and-drive tight end with the technique and fire to help make a difference in the run game as both a lead/move blocker and at the point of attack. Hawes proved he could move from the Ivy League to the ACC and fit right in despite the step up in competition. There are correctable areas as a run blocker but his demeanor and size make it easier to project his move to the NFL in that area. He’s limited as a route runner and pass catcher, so a roster spot will need to be secured with a steady diet of physicality. Hawes has Day 3 value with a chance to earn NFL snaps.”
Pro Football Focus
”As a receiver, his profile is severely lacking. He never had more than 200 receiving yards in any of his four years. His catch percentages are also lower than ideal, including in contested situations, but they were highest in 2024. He also lacks general coordination and natural feel to be a receiver (which does make sense given that he was a linebacker in high school). He knows what he is on the field for (blocking) and takes a ton of pride in it, consistently blocking his assignments through the whistle.”
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
“Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes projects as a ‘glue guy’ for an offensive program. He thrives in a role that does not command the football. He is a willing and able participant in all the “dirty work” reps required to set dynamic talents up for success.”
Ryan Fowler — The Draft Network
”Jackson Hawes is a primary in-line tight end whose ability as a blocker will earn him snaps, rather than the potential as a flex weapon in space. Hawes has shown the ability to succeed in a variety of ways from a variety of alignments, primarily as a blocker.”
Hawes impressed scouts with his blocking ability, which will be his ticket to making it in the NFL. That said, he’s going to have to develop as a pass-catcher if he ever wants to ascend to a TE2 role.
As it stands now, he has the mentality and toughness to carve out a long career, but his ceiling is limited without development.
