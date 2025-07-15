Which Bills are listed as candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
The Buffalo Bills spent this offseason adding defensive talent to a team that won 13 games and made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2024.
With Josh Allen and James Cook leading the charge on offense, Buffalo decided a re-tooled defense could be what they need to get past the Kansas City Chiefs. New faces include defensive linemen Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and T.J. Sanders, as well as cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Buffalo also extended several of their own players, including defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and cornerback Christian Benford. While they expect big things from the unit, bettors don’t see a standout star on the roster.
When looking at the favorites to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, the Bills don’t have anyone in the top 25. Their top three candidates are Bosa (+15000 on ESPN Bet), Rousseau (+15000 on ESPN Bet), and Ed Oliver (+15000 on Draft Kings).
Not the best odds for any of these players, but the goal in Buffalo isn’t personal accolades. Instead, they’re shooting for a much higher team goal.
