Bills Central

Bills' GM Brandon Beane 'would never close the door' on Von Miller reunion

The Buffalo Bills are apparently keeping their options open when it comes to a potential reunion

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Defensive end Von Miller is still available on the free-agent market, and it's not impossible that he eventually makes his way back into a Buffalo Bills' uniform at some point.

The Bills released Miller as a salary cap casualty prior to the start of the new league year, and subsequently invested a reported $12.6 million in free agent edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Set to turn 36 years old on March 26, Miller expressed his desire to play at least one more season and stated his preference was to do so in Buffalo. While it's not publicly known how much money Miller expects to earn, the possibility of a return will linger unless he decides to soon sign elsewhere.

"I had a very good conversation with him the other day before we released him and would never close the door on bringing him back, whether it's now, whether it's later in the spring or in season," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last week.

Von Miller FR
Buffalo Bills Von Miller picks up a fumble and runs towards the end zone during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller initially joined the Bills on a six-year contract worth $120 million in 2022. He recorded 8.0 sacks over his first 9+ games before tearing his ACL. While 2023 was somewhat of a lost season for Miller, the future Hall-of-Famer showed some life in 2024 but still seemingly has yet to regain his pre-injury explosiveness.

RELATED: Brandon Beane reveals consequences of Bills' salary cap constraints

“Tough deal. I love Von, really appreciate what he brought here," said Beane. "His Year 1 really started off with a bang, made some clutch sacks for us to help close some games, had the injury. Year 2, not what he had hoped for. And I thought last year really came back and did some good things."

Miller, who served a mid-season four-game suspension from the NFL, finished with 6.0 sacks in 13 appearances. He totaled only two tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery over three playoff games.

"He really, beyond his skill set on the field, he brought a championship mentality to our team, to the guys. And if he's not back, he'd be missed in that standpoint, for sure," said Beane.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News