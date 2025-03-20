Bills' GM Brandon Beane 'would never close the door' on Von Miller reunion
Defensive end Von Miller is still available on the free-agent market, and it's not impossible that he eventually makes his way back into a Buffalo Bills' uniform at some point.
The Bills released Miller as a salary cap casualty prior to the start of the new league year, and subsequently invested a reported $12.6 million in free agent edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Set to turn 36 years old on March 26, Miller expressed his desire to play at least one more season and stated his preference was to do so in Buffalo. While it's not publicly known how much money Miller expects to earn, the possibility of a return will linger unless he decides to soon sign elsewhere.
"I had a very good conversation with him the other day before we released him and would never close the door on bringing him back, whether it's now, whether it's later in the spring or in season," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last week.
Miller initially joined the Bills on a six-year contract worth $120 million in 2022. He recorded 8.0 sacks over his first 9+ games before tearing his ACL. While 2023 was somewhat of a lost season for Miller, the future Hall-of-Famer showed some life in 2024 but still seemingly has yet to regain his pre-injury explosiveness.
“Tough deal. I love Von, really appreciate what he brought here," said Beane. "His Year 1 really started off with a bang, made some clutch sacks for us to help close some games, had the injury. Year 2, not what he had hoped for. And I thought last year really came back and did some good things."
Miller, who served a mid-season four-game suspension from the NFL, finished with 6.0 sacks in 13 appearances. He totaled only two tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery over three playoff games.
"He really, beyond his skill set on the field, he brought a championship mentality to our team, to the guys. And if he's not back, he'd be missed in that standpoint, for sure," said Beane.
