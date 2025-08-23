Bills second-year wide receiver 'flying up' fantasy draft boards
The Buffalo Bills selected Keon Coleman out of Florida State in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
As a rookie, he flashed plenty of potential but wasn't a consistent contributor. He had just 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo expected more from Coleman, and he felt the same, saying he didn't do enough as a rookie.
So far, Coleman hasn't just said he needed to perform better; he's also been putting in the work. His improvement has been praised by teammates as well as his head coach, which helps explain why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport said he's been flying up fantasy draft boards.
"Coleman's rookie season wasn't especially impressive—just 29 catches for 556 yards in 13 games. But there were glimmers of greatness among the "meh"—a touchdown every 7.25 receptions and 19.2 yards per catch," Davenport said.
"But the second-rounder from Florida State apparently came into Year 2 looking to break stuff. There have glowing reports surrounding Coleman all summer long—so many, in fact, that Bills beat writer Ryan Talbot called this year's camp, 'The Summer of Keon Coleman'."
If Coleman proves capable as a No. 1 wideout, it could be the exact boost their offense needs to get into the Super Bowl this season.
