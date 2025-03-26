Bills' free agency activity outshines Chiefs, but fails to earn high SI grade
The Buffalo Bills were forced to take a measured approach to free agency due to salary cap constraints.
The Bills' main focus was coming to terms with multiple core players on contract extensions that freed up cap space while securing their services for the long term.
While quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Greg Rousseau all received new deals, the Bills also managed to add a key offensive weapon and four potential defensive starters.
Buffalo added former Los Angeles Chargers starters wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive end Joey Bosa. The Bills also signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and safety Darrick Forrest — all of whom have starting experience. Unfortunately, six-game suspensions to Ogunjobi and Hoecht dampened the excitements surrounding the signings.
The activity was not enough to earn a top grade from Sports Illustrated. National writer Gilberto Manzano assigned "grades for every AFC team after free agency," and the Bills earned a B-. For comparison, the rival Kansas City Chiefs, who have directly eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, received a C+.
The New England Patriots landed an A to lead all AFC East teams. The New York Jets claimed a C and the Miami Dolphins wound up with a C-.
"The Bills were wise to reward their star quarterback with a pay bump after an MVP season. But their bets on former Chargers Bosa and Palmer seem a bit underwhelming considering how inconsistent both have been the past few seasons. Palmer, 25, showed flashes of being an impact player in L.A., but had way too many quiet outings. Bosa, 29, might not be the same player after a few injury-riddled seasons. Buffalo will again lean on its core group to get it done in the playoffs. The front office certainly believes in them after locking down a handful of the key starters, overlooking the postseason shortcomings against Kansas City," said Manzano.
RELATED: NFL expert lists five 'biggest needs' for Bills, hints at defensive issues
With minimal cap space, Buffalo seemingly picked up a number of battle-tested veterans who have significant upside. Then, there's also the idea that this year's free agent crop was weak and it was not the time to overspend on mediocre options.
The Bills didn't hit any home runs, but they ensured that their core will remain intact long term. That alone deserves a passing grade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —