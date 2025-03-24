Bills' minimal salary cap space ranks near NFL basement one month before draft
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wasn't exaggerating when estimating the team's salary cap space following the first wave of free agency.
"We're running tight with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks," said Beane.
According to the latest projection from Over The Cap, tight is an appropriate description of the Bills' current status. OTC lists the Bills with $2,276,742 in space when factoring in the Top 51 salaries and money needed to sign draft picks.
Meanwhile, Spotrac calculates Buffalo's current cap space even lower at $662,978. Spotrac ranks the Bills at No. 29 overall amongst NFL teams in terms of salary cap availability while OTC has them at No. 30.
Regardless of which number is more accurate, Buffalo almost definitely needs to create more salary cap space if it wishes to add another free agent. The Bills have already generate cap savings by releasing Von Miller and Sam Martin, extending Josh Allen, trading Kaiir Elam and restructuring Matt Milano.
In terms of restructure candidates moving forward, franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox could potentially be in the mix.
The NFL has told clubs that the salary cap is set at $279,200,000 for 2025.
