Bills Central

Bills' minimal salary cap space ranks near NFL basement one month before draft

The Buffalo Bills will have to get creative if they hope to add players prior to the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard and linebacker Matt Milano during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard and linebacker Matt Milano during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wasn't exaggerating when estimating the team's salary cap space following the first wave of free agency.

"We're running tight with knowing you have to save money for the draft picks," said Beane.

According to the latest projection from Over The Cap, tight is an appropriate description of the Bills' current status. OTC lists the Bills with $2,276,742 in space when factoring in the Top 51 salaries and money needed to sign draft picks.

Meanwhile, Spotrac calculates Buffalo's current cap space even lower at $662,978. Spotrac ranks the Bills at No. 29 overall amongst NFL teams in terms of salary cap availability while OTC has them at No. 30.

general manager Brandon Beane looks on
Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Regardless of which number is more accurate, Buffalo almost definitely needs to create more salary cap space if it wishes to add another free agent. The Bills have already generate cap savings by releasing Von Miller and Sam Martin, extending Josh Allen, trading Kaiir Elam and restructuring Matt Milano.

RELATED: Potential remaining Bills' free agent targets ahead of NFL Draft

In terms of restructure candidates moving forward, franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox could potentially be in the mix.

The NFL has told clubs that the salary cap is set at $279,200,000 for 2025.

Dion Dawkins (73)
Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins blocks for quarterback Josh Allen, behind him, who sneaks in for a touchdown during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News