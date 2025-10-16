4 things Sean McDermott must do in next two weeks to fix Bills
The Buffalo Bills losing back-to-back games shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
Every season of Sean McDermott's time in Buffalo had consecutive losses at some point in the season. Including some massive embarrassments, worse than what we're seeing right now. In 2017, the Bills lost three straight by a combined score of 135-55. In 2018, it was four in a row, including two by 37-5 and 41-9.
It continued even when the Bills became perennial playoff contenders and division champions. In each of the previous five seasons, the Bills rebounded, won their division, advanced to the playoffs, and were considered legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. Will this season be the same? Hopefully, but here are four things that McDermott can do over the bye week that could change things, putting the Bills on a different trajectory.
Rapp out, Hancock in
Whether you believe Cole Bishop will be fine or not, few can question the complete failure that safety Taylor Rapp has been in 2025. We don't know if Hancock is the answer, but it can't be any worse.
It's time to move on from Rapp and give the rookie a shot. You could make an argument here for a trade or free agent signing to replace him, but a trade can be better spent at another position.
McDermott must take over defense
We're about a year and a half into the Bobby Babich experiment, and it's not working. The Bills' defense has only regressed since Babich took over in 2024. Yes, there is the debate of whether or not Babich has his full arsenal with so many injuries and the suspensions, but even still, the Bills can't stop the run and give up far too many third-down conversions. I
t's time for McDermott to take back the defense and call the plays again.
Trade for Chris Olave
A lot has been made about the lack of separation among the Bills' wide receivers. Some of this isn't on the players as much as it's on offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Watch other teams, and wide receivers get open because their offensive coordinators know how to scheme their guys open. That said, trading for Saints receiver Chris Olave would help.
Olave has the speed to pressure defenses downfield. The scheme might be lackluster, but you can make up for it in talent. The Bills probably wouldn't part ways with Brady mid-season, but if adding someone of Olave's caliber would help Josh Allen and this offense.
More Cook
James Cook has 121 combined carries and targets through six weeks of the season. 90 of those opportunities were on scoring drives. That's more than 74% of his touches.
The moral of the story is that the Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady needs to make Cook the focal point of this offense. Cook has 537 yards this season, averaging five yards a carry. He's caught 12 of 14 targets in the passing game and has five total touchdowns. If Brady schemes around Cook and Dalton Kincaid, Josh Allen's life will get much easier, and this offense will take off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —