4 Mid-Round LB Prospects Buffalo Bills Should Consider in 2026 NFL Draft

With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson still unsigned, the Buffalo Bills need more depth at the linebacker position. They do have Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, giving them two trusted options, but they need players to develop behind them.

With more pressing needs on both sides of the ball to address, the Bills aren't likely to use their first-round pick on a linebacker. Instead, it's far more likely they use a mid-round pick on a linebacker.

That being the case, here's a look at four possible targets that general manager Brandon Beane should have in his crosshairs during the 2026 NFL draft.

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis in action against the Central Michigan Chippewas. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis had a strong finish to his career at Pitt, recording 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks over the past two seasons. He's someone we saw explode during the NFL Combine, putting himself on many teams' radar.

A potential third-round pick, Louis is an undersized linebacker who some might view as a hybrid safety. In Buffalo, he would give them someone who can play sideline-to-sideline while offering decent coverage skills against tight ends and running backs.

Keyshaun Elliott, ASU

Arizona State Sun Devils LB Keyshaun Elliott celebrates in the second quarter against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Keyshaun Elliott is more of a thumper than Louis and that could limit his ceiling in the NFL. While there are concerns about his coverahge, Elliott is considered a hard worker with exceptional football character. The Bills struggled in run defense last season, especially on third-and-short, making Elliott an interesting option even if he's not an every-down linebacker.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game between TCU and the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been gaining more buzz as the draft approaches. His combination of size and speed is intriguing, but his instincts have been questioned. In Buffalo, he could be a special teams ace who could benefit from a coach like Jim Leonhard who is known for his teaching skills. If Leonhard can unlock Elarms-Orr, he could wind up being a long-term starter.

Taurean York, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Undersized at 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, Taurean York will be overlooked by teams despite his productive run at Texas A&M. York plays with urgency and was the quarterback of the defense for the Aggies.

As an inside linebacker for Leonhard, he would bring plenty of aggression that could be contagious. York is considered a mid-round pick and would be an ideal flier for Buffalo to take in the middle rounds.

Bills have a history of success with mid-round linebackers

Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Buffalo has a history of taking linebackers in Rounds 3 through 5 and finding contributors. Matt Milano was a fifth-round pick in 2017 and developed into an All-Pro. Their current projected starters were both taken in Round 3, with Terrel Bernard selected 89th overall out of Baylor in 2022. The following year, Dorian Williams was taken 91st overall out of Tulane.

This doesn't guarantee that any player taken between Rounds 3 through 5 this year will be a success, but it proves that Buffalo knows how to locate and develop talent at the position without committing premium draft capital.

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