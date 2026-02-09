Bills Add Dynamic WR, Explosive EDGE in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Super Bowl is behind us, so the NFL is officially in the offseason. The Buffalo Bills have already been hard at work after making a surprising coaching change, going from Sean McDermott to Joe Brady.

Now, they must turn their attention to the roster. While the team is still full of talent, the Bills have multiple holes to fill with wide receiver and EDGE standing out as their primary needs.

That’s where the focus is for The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who released his latest three-round mock draft after the Super Bowl ended. He has Buffalo tackling those big needs with their selections in Round 1 and Round 2.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies WR Denzel Boston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Bills have to get Josh Allen some help and while it’s often difficult to find a sure thing at wide receiver at pick No. 26, Baumgardner believes there’s a chance Washington’s Denzel Boston could be on the board.

”This feels like a draft in which some really talented receivers could slide because teams have too many needs elsewhere,” Baumgardner wrote. “But Boston and Lemon also could follow Tate and Tyson into the top 20. Boston would provide outstanding value at this spot.”

Boston is an intriguing prospect who has excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He plays faster than his timed speed will suggest and has had success as a punt returner.

That said, it would be an interesting dilemma should the draft play out as this mock suggests. Not only is Boston available, but KC Concepcion is there as well. Concepcion doesn’t have the size that Boston does, but he’s far better at creating separation which is an issue with current big-bodied wideout Keon Coleman.

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders EDGE Romello Height against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the second round, Baumgardner selects Romello Height for the Bills. Height is an older prospect who has been in the NCAA since 2020 and played for four schools in six years.

He broke out in 2025 with 10 sacks and could be a solid rotational pass-rusher in Jim Leonhard’s scheme.

