Bills better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
With the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaching, the Buffalo Bills need to decide if they're going to make a move to help their push for a Super Bowl run.
When the season began, they were one of the heavy favorites to win it all, but entering Week 9, they find themselves sitting in second place in the AFC East. They're also dealing with injuries throughout the roster, leaving them with some holes to fill.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
If they want to maximize their chances, and make sure they're again the team everyone fears in the AFC, Buffalo has to work the phones to land one of these four players.
Arden Key, DE, Tennessee Titans
Buffalo got a boost in the pass-rushing department in Week 8 when Michael Hoecht returned to action. He even rewarded them with 1.5 sacks in his debut with the franchise.
MORE: Sean McDermott assures Bills' staff stability after disagreeing with Joe Brady
Even with him out there, the Bills might want to add more talent, especially since they don't seem to have any faith in rookie Landon Jackson. That's why it would make sense to add Arden Key, who recorded 6.5 sacks for the Tennessee Titans in 2024.
Key is a solid rotational pass rusher, who would also provide insurance should Joey Bosa miss any time, which is unfortunately always a concern with Bosa.
Harrison Phillips, DT, New York Jets
It's not often teams make trades to divisional rivals, but that doesn't mean the Bills shouldn't try with Harrison Phillips. The New York Jets' defensive tackle started his career in Buffalo before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
New York added him in a trade this offseason, but with their team owning a 1-7 record, they would surely be willing to add draft capital for a veteran who isn't in their long-term plans.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Another team trending in the wrong direction is the Las Vegas Raiders, which is why Jakobi Meyers continues to see his name floated in trade rumors. He's been connected to the Bills often, and it makes sense.
MORE: 'Day 2 draft pick' may be enough for Bills to bring proven WR back to AFC East
Their receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired and while Meyers isn't a prototypical WR1, he did record 1,027 yards last year and would be an upgrade over the majority of the options on the Bills' roster.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
While Meyers would help, the real target for the Bills should be Chris Olave. The former Ohio State standout has emerged as a star and has 503 yards receiving this season despite the New Orleans Saints struggles at quarterback.
MORE: Bills' most realistic answer to worrisome WR problem already in the building
New Orleans is adamant they don't want to trade Olave, but the Bills still need to see if they can change their mind. He would likely cost a first-round pick, but it would be worth it, especially with Keon Coleman failing to live up to the promise he showed in the offseason.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —