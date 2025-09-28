Bills have slight disadvantage in Week 4 due to referee assignment vs. Saints
The 3-0 Buffalo Bills are set to host the 0-3 New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Buffalo is heavily favored in this one, but might have been given a slight disadvantage entering the game.
Buffalo's game is going to be officiated by Land Clark, who isn't known for his home cooking. Clark, who has been a referee since 2020, has officiated a high percentage of road wins.
Entering Week 4, the league average for home winning percentage is 57.14% but Clark's crew has seen the home team win just 33.3% of the time.
While the sample size is small this season, Clark has been below the league average for most of his career. The most shocking seasons were in 2022 and 2023 when the home team won 31.25% and 25% of the time. Here's a quick look at his history against league averages, according to Pro Football Reference.
Season
Home Win %
League Average
2020
60.00
49.81
2021
62.50
51.93
2022
31.25
56.34
2023
25.00
56.14
2024
47.06
54.74
2025
33.33
57.14
Clark, who had experience in the NCAA, was hired by the NFL in 2018 as a field judge and was promoted to referee two years later.
The Bills should still be the favorite in this one, especially given the Saints' recent struggles. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on the officiating crew.
