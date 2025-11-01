Bills' list of top draft fits includes 'versatile and instinctual' Alabama safety
Entering Week 9, the Buffalo Bills own a record of 5-2 and can prove they're still one of the top contenders in the AFC by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.
One concern heading into this matchup is the performance of their secondary, especially at safety. Already one of their weakest spots, the Bills are dealing with multiple injuries as well, leaving them with more questions than answers at this point.
RELATED: Bills urged to trade for veteran defensive tackle at NFL trade deadline
That's why it's no surprise to see safety named as one of their more pressing concerns by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department. In a recent piece from Bleacher Report, their crew identified the top draft fits for all 32 teams, focusing on safety for the Bills. They said they're leaning on Jordan Poyer, and have no young options outside of Cole Bishop.
"The Bills are currently leaning on Jordan Poyer to play alongside Cole Bishop at safety. The 34-year-old is well past his prime at this point, and Buffalo doesn't have a young player who is ready to take over that role outside of Taylor Rapp." - Bleacher Report
That being the case, their scouting department singled out Alabama's Keon Sabb as a potential fit, due primarily to his instincts and versatility.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
"Finding someone who can play as a deep defender in their zone-heavy defense while allowing Bishop to play in the box should be the goal. Keon Sabb might not be an elite athlete, but he's a versatile and instinctual defender. He could fit right in with Sean McDermott's system." - Bleacher Report
Bills top three needs look past one of their primary concerns
In addition to safety, Bleacher Report said the Bills need to target interior offensive linemen as well as linebackers.
These needs feel accurate, especially if they're unable to retain pending free agents Connor McGovern and David Edwards. What's interesting, however, is that wide receiver didn't edge out any of these spots.
Buffalo is still lacking a true No. 1 wideout, and they even made attempts to bring in help at the deadline, according to Dianna Russini. Unless they do pull off a trade, or Keon Coleman suddenly turns it around, receiver could be their primary focus in the 2026 offseason.