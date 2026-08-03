Bills’ Secondary Seemingly Benefiting From Christian Benford's Added Element

There’s a certain vibe going on around Pittsford, New York, this training camp for the Buffalo Bills.

And, it’s stretching all the way from the front office down to the fans, and everyone in between, players included.

Whether it be from the excessive amount of bad weather being washed down upon the players through the first four days of practice, three of which have included near torrential downpours, or the fact that they’re stuck inside a tiny dorm room until at least Friday morning, this iteration of the Bills seemingly has a new attitude to it.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (right) knocks the ball away from rookie Toriano Pride Jr. during positional drills on Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aura around 2026 Bills feels different than under McDermott

On offense, defense, and special teams, the players that make up the current 90-man roster —actually 91 thanks to international DL Travis Clayton—appear to be cheery, yet spritzed with an extra added bit of spunk: some piss and vinegar, if you will.

Yes, there are a lot of new faces in the building, it’s true.

But, even players who have been on the roster for many years under former head coach Sean McDermott, like fifth-year veteran cornerback Christian Benford for instance, have assimilated to the minor changes that have been made around the building: both tangibly and intangibly.

“Nah, C.B. been in mode . . . He’s been in (some type of) mode.”

“I [expletive] with it, though. That [expletive] be getting me extra hyped,” Buffalo’s second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston can be heard saying while being mic’d up recently by the team’s social media team.

June 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston (31) and Christian Benford (47) chat during the team's minicamp practice at the old Highmark Stadium last offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Let’s spin. Let’s spin, Max! I believe. I believe. . . . I believe! And, we’re gonna’ spin again, and again, and again today,” fellow Bills’ defensive back Christian Benford can be heard saying moments after in a video that’s been circulating on X over the past few days.

“Details, execution, effort. . . . Details, execution, effort! And, spin again, and again, and f---kin’ again! Family on three: one, two, three. . . .

“Family!”

Yeah, it’s clear.

Benford, who is normally known for being a bit of a reserved person, has taken on an added style of leadership to his arsenal this offseason.

Gone are veterans he had previously looked up to like safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, as well as former Bills’ cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Rasul Douglas.

Benford building steam to becoming unquestioned leader in Bills’ secondary this season

Now, aside from Dee Alford and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, both 28-year-old veterans who just joined Buffalo on free-agent deals earlier this spring, Benford is the oldest player that’s expected to start in the Bills’ secondary this upcoming 2026 season at just 25 years of age.

It’s a critical year.

And, new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is expected to help right the ship on the defensive side of the ball this fall and winter, while Bills’ rookie head coach Joe Brady and franchise quarterback Josh Allen—who Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees recently just called “the blueprint” at his position in the NFL—are trying to finally bring home a Lombardi Trophy back to Western New York and all of Bills Mafia: and quickly.

Buffalo Bills first-year head coach Joe Brady, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and quarterback Josh Allen talk after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, with that in mind, it appears that defensive players like Benford, a former sixth-round pick by the team in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Villanova University, are taking it upon themselves to help course correct the blunders that have continually held the Bills back in the postseasons of the most recent past.

Will it work?

That’s up for debate. But, it’s obvious that the players are trying anything possible to make it happen in short order.

“I always want to be the best. I want to be great. I want to be All-Pro. So, being in that sixth-round has always made me feel like people don’t really believe in me too much. (The Bills) believed in me because I got drafted, but I always wanted to go in the first round, so I put all of that on my shoulders (and) all of that on my chest.

“(But), I just thank God that I even got this opportunity. And, I’m never going to take anything for granted, honestly. So, every Sunday I wear (that weight) on my shoulders. I thank God for the opportunity, and then I put it all on the line because I want to be the best regardless of where I came from. This is about the present. The past is the past: it’s about right now,” Bills’ defensive back Christian Benford said in a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“(Coach Leonhard) be chillin’ with us at lunch. He’s awesome. He’s good (with) ball knowledge, so learning from him, and (secondary) coach Jay Valai and Joe (Brady), they’re all great coaches. And, (Jim’s) got a good scheme.

“So, I can’t wait to play on Sundays with that scheme, (and) play against other people, you know? . . . I’m ready to roll.”

Buffalo Bills defensive back Christian Benford catches a ball during individual drills on Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With new leadership, comes new responsibilities: like speaking more

In addition to the new system, Benford is also adjusting to his new leadership style, as well. It’s something that he’s apparently always felt comfortable with, but it was just never required of him.

His play between the white lines in practice and on game days always just seemed to speak for itself. As the old adage goes, Benford’s actions spoke louder than his words. And, that seemed to work just fine.

But, fine isn’t good enough . . . not anymore. So, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is now speaking his mind, and making sure his teammates are listening: not just watching.

Luckily, the adjustment to becoming more vocal in Buffalo’s secondary has been a fairly smooth transition for him.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during Day Two of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s not hard, actually. Like, for some odd reason, we click so well together. Like, for Dee Alford, I feel like I’ve known (that) bro for some years now. It’s weird. I’ve only been around him for a couple days with him (at the dorms), but I feel like I knew bro for a couple years . . . we’re always talking,” Benford added in his most recent media appearance at St. John Fisher University on Saturday, August 1.

“You’ve got Maxski (Max Hairston)—and all them boys—and the youngins, and we all just vibe together. Like, our personalities just fit together pretty well. And, it’s pretty awesome to see, you know what I’m saying?

“Even with the quiet ones. You know, it’s camp time. So, a lot of them are probably in their heads a little bit, but they’re open books when it comes to, like, when we’re all in the room together—just us—they’re open books.

“Like, they just let you know what’s going on.”

And, with that in mind, Benford reciprocates that action now without hesitation, even if it’s something he’s never done much of in the past.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford runs with the ball while being closely guarded by former Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram during a past training camp practice last summer at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time will tell if transition to becoming louder presence will lead to success for Benford, Bills

Like he said in his appearance on NFL Network recently: it’s about right here, right now.

Where have you heard that one before, Bills Mafia?

“I was always comfortable (being vocal), but it’s just I only talk when I need to, I feel like. Back then I didn’t need to. We had Po (Jordan Poyer)—crazy Po—like he would talk, and I didn’t need to,” Benford, who started his first ever NFL game in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 despite being a sixth-round pick, said with a cheeky smile while snickering during his brief interview in Pittsford on Saturday.

“I would just talk to the boys, like, undercover. Like Dane (Dane Jackson), Sul (Rasul Douglas) . . . sometimes I’d talk to Po. Like, we’d have talks behind closed doors or on the sideline when I needed to talk.

“And, some of those moments where we’re on the field, the boys need to talk. Somebody needs to talk. Shoot, I’m comfortable. I’m always comfortable with talking when I need to, you know what I’m saying?

“It’s never been a problem.”

And, given that statement, it appears Benford feels the need to be as vocal as possible now more than ever.

Buffalo Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with fellow defensive back Maxwell Hairston in between drills during Day Five of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University last offseason on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ll see if it leads to even more added production for the secondary this year, as well as for the defense as a whole, in just about a month when the regular season kicks off in September.

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