Bills-Patriots announcer pairing & ref assignment for Week 15

A critical Week 15 matchup has the Buffalo Bills (9-4) visiting the New England Patriots (11-2). It's a huge opportunity for the Patriots, who can lock up the AFC East by knocking off the Bills and sweeping the season series.

Buffalo, however, can close the gap between the two teams and keep their dreams of a sixth division championship alive. They'll still need help even if they defeat New England, but they can at least prove to themselves that they can hang with the team that handed them their first defeat of the season back in Week 5.

With the stakes at an all-time high, let's see which broadcasting crew will be in the booth and which referee will be on the field.

Bills-Patriots Week 15 announcer pairing

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Bills and Patriots will be on CBS, and the network has Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt on the call. Eagle joined CBS in 1998 and has been a fixture on Sunday afternoons.

Watt, a former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joined Eagle in the booth this season. The duo will have Evan Washburn joining them as the sideline reporter.

Bills-Patriots Week 15 referee assignment

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with referee John Hussey in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Veteran John Hussey will be the ref in this one as the Bills take on the Pats. Hussey has been in the NFL since 2002, moving to the referee position in 2015. Here's a look at his full crew.

Referee: John Hussey

Umpire: Tony Michalek

Down Judge: Max Causey

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Field Judge: Anthony Flemming

Side Judge: Allen Baynes

Back Judge: Matt Edwards

Hussey was the ref in Week 1 when the Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a penalty-filled game. The flags will be something to monitor again.

Bills-Patriots TV & viewing info for Week 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, MA

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -1.5 | O/U: 48.5

