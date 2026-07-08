Bills' Rookie Skyler Bell Named Likely Training Camp Standout

It's not often that mid-round draft picks generate a lot of buzz as rookies, but the Buffalo Bills landed multiple players on Day 3 who could wind up carving out roles with the team as early as their rookie season. One of those players is Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell, who was selected at No. 125 overall in the fourth round.

Bell exploded during his redshirt senior campaign with the Huskies, which saw him record 101 receptions for 1278 yards and 13 touchdowns. All those stats were career highs for Bell, but he still fell to the middle rounds due to the fact that he only had one season with elite production.

The Buffalo coaching staff believes that they found a gem in Bell, and fans have been excited about what he's shown during offseason work. Outside of Buffalo, however, Bell hasn't generated much attention. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Bell among eight overlooked prospects who could generate major buzz during training camp.

"Bell racked up 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, and his skill set will make him a terrific addition to Joe Brady's offense," Knox wrote.

"The former Wisconsin transfer won't replicate those numbers as a complementary receiver in Buffalo. However, he can fill a valuable role as a contributor who can get open quickly and make plays in space."

Skyler Bell landed in a perfect situation with the Bills

UConn wideout Skyler Bell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oftentimes, a player's fit with a team matters just as much as the talent that player possesses. That's especially true when you start looking at players selected on day three.

That said, it's hard to find a better spot for Bell than the one he landed in with Buffalo. Bell is tailor-made for Joe Brady's offensive scheme, which relies on players who run crisp routes, and can make plays after the catch. Bell is one of those receivers who is always in the right spot, and he turns into a running back as soon as the ball is in his hands.

Unfortunately, his biggest concern during his time with Connecticut was also a major problem for Buffalo. Bell has had unfortunate drops, which is something the Bills struggled with throughout the 2025 season and into the playoffs.

Those concerns showed up for him early during rookie minicamp, but Bell gave praise to Joe Brady for the way he coached him up and helped him push through that. Bell responded well and finished with strong practices throughout their offseason programs. If Bell can continue to keep that problem at bay, there's no reason not to expect him to outperform his draft position as early as his rookie season.