Three Buffalo Bills Players With Boom or Bust Potential Entering Training Camp

Later this month, the Buffalo Bills will meet at St. John Fisher's in Rochester for their 2026 training camp.

This will be their first training camp with Joe Brady as their head coach and he enters camp with some lofty expectations. Brady takes over a loaded roster, led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, with Super Bowl aspirations.

Whether they reach their potential, however, will depend on much more than how Allen performs. The Bills will also need every role player to step up, including the following three players who have the potential to blow up during camp, but could also fade away just as quickly.

Landon Jackson, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-round pick out of Arkansas last season, Landon Jackson was unable to make an impact as a rookie. Jackson appeared in just three games for Buffalo in 2025, and failed to record any tackles. He then suffered a torn MCL and PCL in his right knee during the Week 10 contest against the Miami Dolphins, which prematurely ended his rookie campaign.

Entering his second season in the league, Jackson is gearing up for a position change under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Jackson is expected to play on the line in the 3-4 base, and has bulked up in preparation for his new role. He's confident that he will perform well in this role, given the fact that it's similar to the way he was utilized with the Razorbacks.

Jackson has the makings of a stout run defender for the Bills and could quickly become a star during camp. There's also a worry that he could struggle to make an impact as he did during his rookie season.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the third season in a row now that we're heading into a training camp with Keon Coleman stock rising. The 2024 second-round pick has flashed immense potential throughout his career, especially during offseason workouts. Once the regular season starts, however, Coleman often fades into obscurity, including a stretch during the 2025 season when he was a healthy scratch for multiple games.

Coleman is perhaps on his final chance with the organization, and he's been taking advantage with a strong showing during minicamp. Coleman will now be out to prove he can continue his ascension, but it won't be easy with rookie Skyler Bell and veteran DJ Moore there to take snaps from him. Coleman's talent could make him a star, but the additions at receiver could just as easily seal his fate.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest stars for the Bills during OTA's and minicamp was rookie fourth round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The TCU product was known for his physical play style, and was expected to be a contributor on special teams as a rookie.

What was really impressive is that he was standing out before the pads came on, showing that he had excellent instincts and awareness while quickly picking up Leonhard's defensive scheme. Leonhard even praised Elarms-Orr for his work during the offseason.

When the pads come on during camp, Elarms-Orr will have a chance to prove he deserves playing time as a rookie. That said, he was a mid-round pick for a reason and that could lead to some struggles during camp.