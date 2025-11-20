Buffalo Bills elevate two players from practice squad ahead of Week 12 vs. Texans
For the second straight week, a Buffalo Bills fan favorite will have a chance to play a significant role in a critical matchup.
Hours before their game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night, the Bills announced they elevated wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad for the Week 12 contest, along with reserve tight end Keleki Latu.
RELATED: Bills vs. Texans Preview: Prediction, storylines, odds, injuries, player to watch
The moves come partly as a result of injuries at both positions, as the Bills are without WRs Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf), as well as tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), as all three have been ruled out for the Thursday night meeting with Houston.
Samuel and Hardman were injured during this past Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which Kincaid was sidelined. In addition to the practice squad elevations, the Bills announced they placed Hardman on Injured Reserve, perhaps ending his stint with the team after just one game.
MORE: Bills' WR Keon Coleman expected to be benched for second straight game vs. Texans
Davis and Latu were active for the first time this season against the Buccaneers in Week 11, as Davis finished the game with three receptions for 40 yards, and Latu played 45% of the snaps on special teams.
With the Bills using their two allotted elevations on the WR and TE, that means return specialist Brandon Codrington will remain inactive, leaving WR Khalil Shakir as the most likely candidate to return punts for Buffalo against the Texans. Additionally, Ty Johnson is most likely to slot in on kick returns beside fellow running back Ray Davis.
The Bills and Texans kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video.
—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—