Bills officially rule out star TE, two more players for Week 12 vs. Texans
The short week didn't do the Buffalo Bills any favors when it comes to injuries.
Throughout the season, the Bills have been forced to dig deep on their depth chart due to injuries. That will be the case once again when they face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.
With the game one day away, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott ruled out tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow), and wide receiver/returner Mecole Hardman Jr. (calf). McDermott delivered the news on Wednesday morning on WGR550.
This is the second game in a row Kincaid will miss after he sat out for the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be his third missed game overall.
When he's on the field, Kincaid has been a difference-maker. The third-year tight end has 29 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns, emerging as one of Josh Allen's most trusted options in the passing game.
Samuel has become a bit of a forgotten man in this offense with just seven receptions for 81 yards. Hardman made his debut last week with Buffalo and had a 61-yard kick return on his first touch. He also had a muffed punt before exiting the game with an injury.
Who will step up for the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 12?
Even without Kincaid last week, the Bills decided to bench Keon Coleman. With him out, Tyrell Shavers had a breakout performance, catching four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
There's a chance Coleman is held out again, which should open the door for Shavers to attempt a repeat performance.
Still, the Bills need someone to help replace Kincaid. Ideally, Dawson Knox would be that guy, but he hasn't taken advantage this year, entering Week 12 with just 13 receptions. Rookie Jackson Hawes has been better than expected with 113 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, but he was held without a catch last week.
