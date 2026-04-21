Bargain Shopper Brandon Beane Gets Bills Three Capable Starters for $4 Million Total

Now, that's NFL bargain shopping done right.

With the Buffalo Bills tight up against the salary cap, general manager Brandon Beane signed three free agents, all with starting experience, for a combined $4 million in compensation.

It's exactly the type of shopping the Bills have to do considering they have only $12 million of approximate cap space available.

Last year, Buffalo did something similar when it signed linebacker Shaq Thompson for $1.255 million late in free agency, and he wound up being one of the team's top defensive performers at different points during the season.

On Monday, Spotrac reported contractual details for interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett, center Lloyd Cushenberry and re-signed safety Damar Hamlin. Each player is on a near-minimum salary, giving the Bills real cap-friendly depth that is likely to prove valuable over the rigors of a NFL season.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

At least one of those three will compete for a starting role with Corbett expected to challenge Alec Anderson to replace left guard David Edwards, who earned a four-year contract worth $61 million from the New Orleans Saints.

Here are terms for all three bargain signings along with their projected roles on the 2026 Bills.

iOL Austin Corbett ($1.4M, $1.2M gtd)

The 30-year-old Corbett, who was the starting right guard for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, missed 25 games due to injuries over the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

After bouncing back with 13 appearances, including 11 starts in 2025, he'll have a chance to win the left guard job.

“There will be competition there with Alec and him [Corbett], and we could have other guys as well,” said Beane. “He’s a proven starter. I think we were able to get him—he’s had a couple durability things.”

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Jake Curhan (74) and center Austin Corbett (63) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

C Lloyd Cushenberry ($1.4M, $1.2M gtd)

The 28-year-old Cushenberry has 80 career starts under his belt. After tearing his Achilles midway through the 2024 campaign, he bounced back to start 15 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2025.

"Lloyds a starting center in the NFL," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady.

While the Bills found a way to re-sign starting center Connor McGovern to a four-year contract worth $52 million, Cushenberry's arrival provides a valuable insurance policy.

"Having a guy like Lloyd that has a lot of stripes in the league, has played a lot. Now, he's in a role that can potentially be your swing, being a backup, you never want anything to happen to your starter, but having a guy that's done that with experience, I think that's valuable for us," said Brady.

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) looks to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

S Damar Hamlin ($1.2M, $25K gtd)

It's the second straight one-year contract for Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick who has made 27 starts over his Bills' career. After starting 14 games in 2024, Hamlin's 2025 availability was limited by a pectoral injury.

"Getting Damar back, obviously, everyone here knows Damar very well. He had the unfortunate injury in practice last year, which stunk for him and for us," said Beane.

Although the 28-year-old Hamlin, who brings special teams ability to the table, projects as a backup safety moving forward, he's expected to play a factor in the competition to start alongside Cole Bishop.

"He's healthy, ready to roll, good reset. He knows our building. New defense, but he's a smart guy. He'll pick it up, and he'll jump in the competition as well," said Beane.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What's next for Bills?

As voluntary minicamp unfolds in Orchard Park in the days leading into the NFL Draft, the Bills still have 22 openings on their 90-man roster.

They currently hold seven selections in the three-day draft that kicks off with Round 1 on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Additionally, the Bills are likely to sign anywhere from 10-15 undrafted free agents after the final pick is made.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After building its rookie class, Buffalo will presumably revisit the free agent market to round out the roster.

"We could still add someone between now and then, but I think, depending on how the draft goes, we could also add after," said Beane less than one week after agreeing to terms with Corbett, Cushenberry and Hamlin.