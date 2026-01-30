Bills' GM Brandon Beane hints Philip Rivers has NFL coaching future if he wants it

After a week-long search, the Buffalo Bills introduced Joe Brady as their new head coach on Thursday in Orchard Park.

The 36-year-old Brady, who spent the past 2.5 seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator, emerged from a diverse candidate pool that featured nine interviewees.

In addition to being up against former head coaches Brian Daboll and Anthony Lynn amongst others, Brady had some unexpected competition from recently re-retired quarterback Philip Rivers.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After coming out of retirement to play a few games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, Rivers explored the idea of immediately transitioning into the coaching ranks. Known for his football acumen and leadership ability, Rivers interviewed for the Bills' head coaching vacancy, and he apparently performed remarkably well.

Believed to be in serious consideration by the Bills, Rivers decided to withdraw his name for family reasons. Had he been willing to take on the challenge, it appeared as if Buffalo was interested in hiring him in some capacity.

General manager Brandon Beane all but confirmed that notion during Brady's introductory press conference. When speaking about the search, Beane dropped a glowing, unsolicited reference to Rivers.

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager for the Buffalo BIlls, and head coach Joe Brady take turns answering questions during a press conference on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There was a lot of brilliant football minds that we were able to spend a good amount of time with, including a 44-year-old quarterback that just came back and finished. That was a good one," said Beane.

According to WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown, Beane later referred to Rivers as a "football savant" and mentioned that the legendary passer "blew everyone away" during the interview.

While it may not be for a few more years, it sure seems like this won't be Rivers last-ever NFL coaching interview.

Brandon Beane said he grew up a big NC State guy. Especially Philip Rivers.

Beane made sure to get Rivers number after he lost playoff with Colts v #Bills to say so.



Heard thru grapevine Rivers was interested in coaching.

Beane said Rivers showed up to the coaching meeting with… — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 29, 2026

