For now, the official answer is doubtful.

That doesn't necessarily mean that tight end Dalton Kincaid won't be available for the Buffalo Bills when they host the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 22.

After all, starting right tackle Spencer Brown carried a doubtful designation in the November 15 road game against the New York Jets, only to play almost every snap while shutting down highly-touted rookie edge rusher David Bailey.

Kincaid, however, does not appear likely to become the second Bills' starter to pull off that feat in as many weeks.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after making a catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're asking him to do a lot more this year," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Friday. "I think it's frustrating for anybody when there's a possibility that you can miss a game. We put so much on our tight ends' plates that no one's gonna feel perfect at this time of the year."

Although Brady denies their plans are affected by it, the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs four days following the Dolphins game. For that reason, Buffalo may be inclined to sit Kincaid on Sunday if it increases his chances of availability for Thursday.

Kincaid, who has 32 receptions for a team-leading 487 receiving yards and two touchdowns over nine games, has already played through chest and ankle injuries this season. Not to mention, he played the entire 2025 season on a torn PCL. Still, it seems as if he may sit this one out.

While Kincaid is trending toward missing his first game this season, the Bills received positive injury news elsewhere this week with four starting offensive linemen all showing progress.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gains yards after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dalton Kincaid's injuries

Kincaid is listed with an ankle and a thumb on the Bills' Week 11 injury report.

The ankle issue emerged during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9. While finishing a block for DJ Moore along the sideline, Kincaid's ankle appeared to get twisted up as he went to the ground. After being examined, he returned to make a drive-extending catch on third down.

Kincaid progressed to full practice participation by Friday in Week 10. He made two receptions for 58 yards against the Jets, but injured his thumb during the process.

On a third-quarter red zone play, Kincaid can be seen getting tangled up with Jets' linebacker Demario Davis about nine yards past the line of scrimmage. The tight end walks away from the brief encounter looking at his thumb. He eventually logged two more snaps before an early end to his day.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what can be seen as an indication of his likely game day unavailability, Kincaid missed all three Week 11 practices.

"I think he has the right mindset about all of it," said Brady. "He's handling everything the correct way, in terms of approaching and preparing and doing everything the right way."

With Kincaid being one of Buffalo's primary pass-catchers, whose game must also include a blocking component, a thumb injury could severely limit his effectiveness. As a result, it doesn't seem like the Bills will risk making the issue any worse by pushing Kincaid to suit up prematurely.

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