Dion Dawkins Puts Bills' Stamp on NHL Draft, Rubs Shoulders With Justin Bieber
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It was quite the lineup on stage for the start of the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo.
Sabres' forward Josh Doan and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman receive hosting assistance from none other than Bills' five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins.
With Doan and Dawkins flanking him, Bettman welcomed the crowd to a smattering of boos that quickly dissipated as he turned the attention to the two athletes.
The gregarious Dawkins, who has branded himself as the "Shnowman," immediately struck a chord with the KeyBank Center audience, highlighting about the strong community bond that exists between Western New York and its sports teams.
"When you're a Bill or a Sabre, you don't just play your home games here. You become a part of the community. These fans adopt you — a neighbor, a brother, a son, a sister. This becomes a huge family here in Buffalo," said Dawkins.
Buffalo fans always show up
The 32-year-old Dawkins, who was a 2017 second-round draft pick, praised the fan base's loyalty before turning the floor over to Doan.
"And they support you no matter what," said Dawkins. "And no matter what the weather conditions are as well. Sometimes you get rain, sometimes you get sleet, sometimes you get Shnow. Buffalo football fans show that every week and the Buffalo hockey fans showed it at the first Winter Classic."
The historical reference was most certainly appreciated by anyone who attended the inaugural Winter Classic, which was hit by a band of lake-effect snow on January 1, 2008.
"As Dion said, there's nothing that compares to playing in front of these fans," said Doan, who was traded to the Sabres 366 days ago. "Running into these people at the grocery store, wherever you are, restaurants, they're always there to say hi. It's an honor to represent them everyday."
Dion Dawkins doesn't disappoint
At one point, Dawkins referred to Bettman as "my new dawg" while putting his right arm around the commissioner. Josh Allen's blindside protector ended the opening bit with a little "Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy! (Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy!)" followed by a "Where else would you rather be?"
In addition to being chummy with the NHL Commissioner, Dawkins had the chance to interact with international pop sensation Justin Bieber backstage. The Canadian-born megastar was on hand to announce the No. 1 pick, which belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"What an experience Buffalo I love you and of course thank you @NHL for allowing me to be Dion #YouAlreadyShnow," said Dawkins in a X post.
Dawkins is slowly becoming an entertainer outside of the lines. Last winter, he played a role in Hallmark Channel's "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
Big week for Buffalo sports
The collaboration between the Bills and Sabres has become commonplace over the years as the two teams share the same ownership. Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the hockey club in 2011 prior to winning a 2014 bid for the Bills in the wake of Ralph C. Wilson's passing.
Three days prior to Buffalo hosting the NHL Draft, the Bills cut the ribbon on the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The football-first venue, which can accommodate slightly over 60,000 fans, will likely make a strong push to host a future NFL Draft as well as an outdoor NHL game.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.