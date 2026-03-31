3 X-Factor Prospects Bills Could Target to Mix Up 2026 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills need immediate contributors at only a few spots on the roster as the 2026 NFL Draft nears, and that could lead general manager Brandon Beane to lean towards players with higher ceilings in April.

The benefits of Buffalo hitting on these picks would outweigh the negatives, as there is less risk later in the draft, and it's how the team acquired key contributors such as right tackle Spencer Brown.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks identified 10 wild-card prospects who could shake up the draft, and three of those players would be solid options for Buffalo to consider throughout the three-day event.

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"Washington teases evaluators with a rare combination of size (6-1, 223 pounds) and speed (4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine), but his production does not match the enticing physical tools," Brooks wrote.

Washington only had eight 100-yard games in his five-year college career, but his primary role in Joe Brady's offense would not necessarily be as a change-of-pace back behind James Cook, a role Ray Davis and Ty Johnson already fill effectively.

The former Buffalo Bull could be used as a goal-line option to reduce the number of hits on Josh Allen, the NFL's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Buffalo sent scouts to Arkansas' pro day to watch Washington specifically, and it could use its third-round pick at No. 91 overall if he falls that far.

LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) during the first quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

"Despite commanding national attention after an impressive start to his Tigers tenure, which saw him record 13 sacks over his first two years on campus, the jury is still out on whether Perkins can get back to that level following an ACL injury in 2024," Brooks wrote.

Perkins is a bit of a two-faced player, having started his career at LSU as an edge rusher before transitioning to off-ball linebacker later in his tenure. He tallied four sacks and three interceptions in 2025.

The former five-star recruit is a tad undersized at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard could find a way to utilize him in his new scheme, whether it be as a rotational edge rusher or playmaker in the middle.

LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the first quarter at Hyundai Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Although he thrived as a linebacker during his time at Pittsburgh, the undersized playmaker (5-11 7/8, 220 pounds) might be better served making a position switch due to durability concerns as a tackle-to-tackle defender," Brooks wrote.

Buffalo needs reinforcements at linebacker with Matt Milano still a free agent and a long-term option at safety, even after re-signing Damar Hamlin and inking C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone to one-year contracts.

Louis could fall to the fourth round because of these size concerns, and he would provide Buffalo with an intriguing option at No. 126 if that is the case.