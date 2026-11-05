New Bills Mock Draft Lands Centerfielder for Buffalo Defense

At 6-1, the Buffalo Bills are focused completely on the 2026 season, as they should be. They remain one of the top teams in the NFL and have a legitimate shot at making a deep run in the postseason.

Still, there are those of us who enjoy looking ahead. That’s especially true when a team has a glaring weakness that needs to be addressed, which is the case for the Bills. Entering Week 9, they’re ranked 30th in the league in pass defense, having surrendered 1,783 yards through the air.

They have seen progress from rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun and if he continues to develop, they could have a solid duo with him and veteran Christian Benford. At safety, however, there's a lot to be desired.

Buffalo already admitted its mistake in signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, releasing him following his suspension for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. They still have faith in Cole Bishop, but can use an upgrade over Damar Hamlin, who is starting now that Gardner-Johnson is gone. Fixing the safety position is the goal for Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, as he has the Bills selecting Ohio State's Jaylen McClain with their first pick in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain returns an interception thrown by Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes McClain a good fit in Buffalo, according to Melo, is his ability to play a centerfield role. He's a more traditional free safety, which would allow Bishop to focus on playing in-the-box, which is where he's best utilized.

“In typical Buffalo Bills fashion, the offense is overcompensating for the defense right now. Safety is an obvious need, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a 2026 solution opposite Cole Bishop. Ohio State’s Jaylen McClain has flashed true centerfield ability, which would be a nice fit opposite Bishop’s in-the-box skillset,” Melo wrote.

McClain is in the midst of his best season with the Buckeyes, having recorded 37 tackles, four pass defenses, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound McClain already has plenty of experience. He was a contributor as a true freshman during the 2024 season and has been a full-time starter the past two seasons. He has a strong overall grade from PFF (77.0) and while his 73.5 coverage grade this season is encouraging, he's actually been even better in run defense, posting an 82.3.

His ability to contribute as an all-around safety is what makes him a first-round prospect, but his speed and ability to play deep coverage is what makes him a sensible target for the Bills.

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