Seven Initial First-Round Targets Still Available for Bills on NFL Draft Day 2
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For the second time in three years, the Buffalo Bills traded out of the first round at the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Buffalo's move down the board comes as no surprise considering general manager Brandon Beane's assessment of the first-round prospect pool.
"I don't have anywhere near 26 first-round grades," said Beane, who apparently did not view any of the remaining prospects as worthy of the No. 26 overall selection.
Rather than reaching for a player just for the sake of making a Round 1 pick, the Bills added significant draft capital by trading back into Round 2.
In addition to being armed with nine selections over the next six rounds, Buffalo may still be able to draft the same player it would've taken at No. 26 when it makes the third pick of the second round on Friday.
A number of the prospects who were linked to the Bills as first-round targets during the pre-draft process remain available heading into Round 2.
With the No. 35 overall selection, Buffalo will have the chance to choose one of the following players who appeared in mainstream mock draft first-round projections since February.
The prospect's ranking from NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 is listed in parentheses ( ).
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (15), Toledo
The small-school safety is the biggest faller thus far. McNeil-Warren watched safeties Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman go off the board in Round 1 while he remains available.
The Bills, who hosted McNeil-Warren for a zoom meeting, are likely interested in the prospect despite his projected struggles in pass coverage.
WR Denzel Boston (23), Washington
Boston was actually ranked two spots higher than Texas A&M's KC Concepcion on the NFL Top 150, but the former remains available after the latter landed with the Cleveland Browns at No. 23 overall.
The Bills reportedly met with Boston, who led Washington in receptions (62), yards (881) and touchdown catches (11) over 12 games in 2025, at the NFL Combine. We wrote about the 6-foot-4 WR prospect when Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named Boston as Buffalo's "dream draft target" back in February.
EDGE Cashius Howell (28), Texas A&M
Howell was one of the more frequently mocked prospects to the Bills over the past two months. He's coming off thee consecutive productive seasons at the NCAA FBS level.
The reigning Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year has been knocked for his short 30.25-inch arms, but he may be able to thrive under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's attack-focused 3-4 scheme.
LB CJ Allen (32), Georgia
Allen, who fits a need at off-ball linebacker, has been linked to the Bills in mock drafts since early February. Viewed as a good on-field communicator, Allen earned All-America First Team honors for Georgia in 2025.
His draft stock has seemingly taken a hit due to the knee injury that he suffered back in November, leading him to opt out of Combine testing. Assuming the medicals check out, Allen, who made 41 career appearances for UGA, is an appealing prospect for the Bills.
CB Avieon Terrell (38), Clemson
With a third cornerback needed behind presumed starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston, Terrell would satisfy a position need on defense. Although he was mocked to Buffalo by FOX Sports talking head Nick Wright, it's unknown what the team's interest level is in the prospect.
Terrell could be the first cornerback off the board in Round 2, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him drop further. His subpar 4.94 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) may be making the Bills hesitant, especially when they've seemed to use the athleticism metric as a differentiator in the evaluation process on multiple prior occasions.
DT Kayden McDonald (33), Ohio State
The 326-pound McDonald projects as a nose tackle in the Bills' new defense, and he's likely a key reason why Beane attended Ohio State's Pro Day in person.
Mocked to the Bills by ESPN's Peter Schrager earlier this month, McDonald makes sense although he isn't predicted to offer much pass rush prowess from the interior. He started all 14 games en-route to All-America First Team honors in 2025.
LB Jacob Rodriguez (42), Texas Tech
We wrote about Rodriguez's stock on the rise earlier this week. After earning an All-Big 12 Conference First Team nod in 2024, the Texas Tech linebacker was the league's 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.
Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline recently mentioned Rodriguez as a possibility for the Bills at No. 26 overall and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Beane and Co. have done "extensive homework" on the prolific tackler, who totaled 255 stops over the past two seasons.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.