It's way too early to consider Bills' rookie Maxwell Hairston a bust
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston is in line to make his NFL debut after missing the first seven weeks.
Despite not playing at all, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski has deemed Hairston a bust.
"Hairston has yet to play this season due to a knee injury. He's set to return in the near future, but the issue with this selection doesn't revolve around the cornerback's inability to contribute up until this point," Sobleski wrote.
"Instead, the Bills went through this process with a bigger hole at safety than cornerback. Buffalo already had corners Christian Benford, Taron Johnson and the returning Tre'Davious White on the roster before selecting Hairston.
"At safety, the Bills haven't been set since the tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer broke up two years ago. In fact, the Bills brought back the 34-year-old Poyer in late August to try and help the position. Last season, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp struggled mightily. The organization planned to work Cole Bishop, whom the team selected in last year's second round, into a bigger role during his sophomore campaign. Even so, nothing was settled and certainly not solved."
Bills' rookie unfairly labeled bust
Availability may be the best ability, but Hairston has a lot of upside that has not been explored just yet. It's hard to call him a bust when he hasn't played a snap, but he could turn into one if he doesn't show up on the field.
The Bills need Hairston to contribute with the team struggling at the cornerback position. He was their first-round pick for a reason and he has to make an impact.
The reason why Hairston is considered a bust by Sobleski is because he doesn't think he will be as strong as Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori has been in the pacific northwest.
"Buffalo should have chosen safety Nick Emmanwori with its first-round selection to give the team a potential difference-maker in the secondary," Sobleski wrote.
"Hairston may have enough upside to grow into an elite cover corner, but he's also not the most physical defensive back. Whereas, Emmanwori brings even more upside to the table, with the versatility, size, athleticism and physicality to completely rewire an entire secondary, as he's starting to do with the Seattle Seahawks."
The Bills can't reverse their decision, so they have to live with the consequences. Hairston's goal should be to contribute like Emmanwori has so far this season.
If Hairston can reach that level of play, the Bills can feel good about choosing him in the first round.
