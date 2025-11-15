Bills' former starter looks 'fast' making case for Week 11 gameday opportunity
Both tight end Dawson Knox and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins were already starting for the Buffalo Bills when wide receiver Gabe Davis was drafted in 2020.
One has to think that the two veterans know Davis well enough to accurately assess the player's potential, and they both seem to think that the 26-year-old wide receiver has plenty to offer their offense.
Coming off meniscus surgery that prematurely ended his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis did not sign with the Bills until the first week of September. He remained on practice squad Injured Reserve until October 29.
Over the past 2.5 weeks of practice, however, the former starter has seemingly done enough to convince Bills' brass to deploy him during game action sooner than later.
"He's looking fast. We always joke around like fresh legs, but he's coming back from an injury. He looks fast out there, man, making plays. Definitely doesn't look like he's lost anything. He's flying around, looking good," said Knox as the Bills prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 16 at 1 p.m. ET.
Davis averaged 16.7 yards per catch and 6.7 touchdown receptions per season over the course of his rookie contract with Buffalo. He may be able to provide a boost for a passing game that has lacked downfield success.
"He's a strong catcher. He catches the ball strong and he comes down with the football. We all know there's some guys that are a little skinnier and they'll catch the ball and the ball might pop out. Gabe is one of the stronger receivers. When he catches the ball, he's gonna come down with it," said Dawkins.
There's also an intangible element to having Davis back in the fold.
"His personality is dope. He's a great teammate," said Dawkins.
It certainly sounds as if Davis is ready for game action with real potential to help the offense.
