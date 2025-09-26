Sean McDermott confirms two Bills' defensive starters will be out vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills will remain without two defensive starters against the New Orleans Saints, while two other players are questionable to play in Week 4, according to head coach Sean McDermott.
For the third straight game, defensive tackle Ed Oliver will be out due to an ankle injury, while linebacker Matt Milano will miss his second straight game with a pectoral injury.
Oliver has been out since he had his foot stepped on during the team’s first practice of Week 2, which initially required him to don a walking boot and use a medical scooter. However, he has since ditched both and has been walking free of any assistance for the past several days.
Still, McDermott says it’s unclear when Oliver, and Milano for that matter, will be able to return to action.
“It’s not very clear where they’re going to be,” said McDermott on WGR 550’s Extra Point Show. “I know they’re both moving in the right direction. I just don’t know if they’ll be ready to go for sure by next week’s game.”
Milano sustained a pectoral injury during the team’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets and did not play the entire second half. He has been sidelined since.
Along with the Bills’ two ailing defensive stalwarts, starting right tackle Spencer Brown (calf) and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) were tabbed questionable to play on Sunday, per McDermott.
Brown was injured during the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins, but went on to play 100% of the snaps. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but McDermott stated that Brown and Epenesa would be limited during Friday’s session.
The Bills' head coach was asked during his Friday press conference with reporters what he would need to see from Brown to feel confident in his ability to suit up against the Saints.
“Just moving forward today and hearing from (head athletic trainer Nate Breske) as to how he sees it,” said McDermott.
If Brown is unable to play on Sunday, swing tackle Ryan Van Demark will likely be inserted into the starting lineup as his replacement. Van Demark started two games for the Bills a season ago.
Epenesa, who sustained his injury during Wednesday's practice, has performed well in a rotational role this season and currently leads the Bills’ defensive line in quarterback pressure rate (21.4%).
If Epenesa cannot play against the Saints, second-year EDGE Javon Solomon would likely see his snap count increase, while rookie EDGE Landon Jackson may be in line to make his NFL debut. The 2025 third-round pick has been inactive in each of the team’s first three games of the year.
Buffalo faces off with New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
