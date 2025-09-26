Saints will be without game-changing pass rusher Sunday vs. Bills
One of the weaknesses for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 4 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, has been their pass rush, which will be without one of its key pieces for Sunday’s non-conference matchup.
Edge rusher Chase Young has been declared out for the fourth straight week to begin the season, per the team's official injury report.
That forces New Orleans to once again replace the former Rookie of the Year, who recorded a career season in 2024. Young posted career marks in games played (17) and quarterback pressure rate (16.2%), and was on the field for 31 of New Orleans' 39 sacks a year ago, per Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson. But he has been sidelined to start the 2025 campaign due to a calf injury he sustained during training camp.
"He’s doing everything he can,” said Saints head coach Kellen Moore regarding Young’s recovery while speaking with reporters on Friday. “I definitely think you have to have awareness of these types of things. There’s definitely evidence to support that if you come back too soon on these, they become recurring things and then they create season-long issues.”
RELATED: Bills vs. Saints expert picks: Is anyone predicting a New Orleans win over Buffalo?
The Bills may be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who has been declared questionable to play on Sunday. With Young remaining out for New Orleans, life becomes a bit easier for Brown’s potential replacement, Ryan Van Demark, and Buffalo’s other offensive linemen.
The Saints are dead last in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (21.6%) and are set to take on a Bills' offensive line that, with Brown playing 100% of the snaps, has allowed its opponents to pressure the quarterback at a league-low rate of 20.7%.
One week ago, against the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans pressured Seahawks QB Sam Darnold just three times on 18 drop-backs. New Orleans was already one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league a year ago, but things have gone from bad to worse without Young in the lineup.
New Orleans also declared reserve offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (toe) out for the non-conference affair, while wide receiver Devaughn Vele is questionable to play due to a hip injury.
MORE: Maxwell Hairston 'ramps up' recovery — what might be next for Bills' rookie CB?
Radunz has started the first two games for the Saints' offensive line, which is set to see the return of two starters — Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning — this week. Vele has been a limited participant throughout this week’s practice slate. He has recorded just two receptions for 16 yards through three games and has played 20% of the Saints’ special teams snaps.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —