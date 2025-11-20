How to watch Bills vs. Texans in Week 12 locally if you don't have Prime
The Buffalo Bills are on the road following a short week as they take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
It's a rematch from one year ago when the Texans shocked Buffalo in a 23-20 victory. The Bills want to get a measure of revenge and are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.
MORE: Bills vs. Texans Week 12 picks: Are experts predicting Houston to upset Buffalo?
The Bills are now 7-3, and trying to keep pace with the New England Patriots (9-2). Houston, meanwhile, has struggled for much of the year and comes in with a record of 5-5. Buffalo should have the advantage with Davis Mills starting due to C.J. Stroud being in concussion protocol, but this is still a team that can be dangerous thanks to their imposing defensive line.
With that said, let's see how fans can catch the action.
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans TV & viewing info
Buffalo is the road favorite in this one, although oddsmakers expect the score to remain low. Still, they see the Bills taking this one by nearly a touchdown.
Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: NRG Stadium
TV Channel: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Bills -6.0 | O/U: 43.5
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans without Prime
This week, the Bills' game will be available nationally through streaming with Prime Video. Prime is the exclusive home for Thursday night games and can only be seen if you purchase a subscription.
MORE: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'
Local fans, however, have another option. Those in the Buffalo area will be able to watch the game on WKBW Channel 7. Unfortunately, for those members of Bills Mafia outside of Buffalo, they'll need Prime video to see the action unfold.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —