Former Bills' Captain Admits Defense Failed Josh Allen in NFL Postseason Losses

Just one more play is all that was needed.

In their latest playoff loss, the Buffalo Bills scored 30 points on the road against the NFL's second-ranked defense.

One year prior, the Bills put up 29 points at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game, but the Kansas City Chiefs posted a season-high 32 spot.

Still, that pales in comparison to the "13 seconds" meltdown that Sean McDermott's defense suffered against the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round.

After allowing Kansas City, which started the drive at its own 25, to kick the tying field goal at the gun, the Bills' defense watched Patrick Mahomes end the game with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the first possession of overtime.

One year ago today...



Was this the greatest playoff game you've ever seen? pic.twitter.com/PxpOhEVVlY — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023

While quarterback Josh Allen could've made one more play in every instance (expect for "13 seconds"), he wouldn't have had to if the Bills' defense was able to do its job. Although he hasn't been perfect, Allen has totaled 16 touchdowns over seven career postseason defeats.

"We just were never able to make that one play for Josh. Josh is Superman out there," said former Bills' safety Jordan Poyer.

The 35-year-old Poyer, who was in his second season with the Bills when they drafted Allen in 2018, joined CBS Sports HQ for an in-studio conversation that gave the former All-Pro safety a chance to talk about his old team.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer on the SiriusXM radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poyer last played for Buffalo during the 2025 season, but missed the aforementioned loss to Denver due to a hamstring injury. His initial tenure with the Bills lasted from 2017 through 2023, and it included four seasons as a team captain.

"It always has been, it's gonna come down to can the defense make one more play? Because Josh is always gonna that team in a game, whether it's a three-point game, with a lead. So, can the defense make one more play?" said Poyer.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by safety Jordan Poyer (21) on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Poyer says Josh Allen has no equal

It's a bold statement, but the playoff numbers back it up.

"Josh is the best quarterback in the game. That's hands down. He's gonna always have your football team in games," said Poyer.

In 15 career postseason games, Allen owns a 101.5 quarterback rating to go along with 29 touchdown passes, nine TD rushes and only six interceptions. He has totaled 4,682 yards of offense over that 15-game sample.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Poyer's expectations for 2026 Bills

Poyer, who played 117 regular season games for the Bills, addressed the burning question lingering overhead in Orchard Park.

"Obviously, this is gonna be a playoff football team. I don't think just getting to the playoffs is enough," said Poyer.

Instead, Buffalo must show that its offseason changes have better positioned the team to get over the hump.

"Being able to dominate in those games and show why Josh is Josh. Why they hired Jim Leonhard, and why they fired Sean McDermott and hire Joe Brady? Those are gonna be the moments where those questions are gonna be answered," said Poyer. "This is gonna be a playoff team, no doubt, but can, when they get into the playoffs, can they be the dominant team that we know that they can be?"

The Bills kick off their regular season schedule on September 13 against the Houston Texans on the road at 1 p.m. ET.

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