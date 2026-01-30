Josh Allen hints at Bills' next offensive coordinator speculation

The Buffalo Bills will reshape their coaching staff under new head coach Joe Brady, and quarterback Josh Allen addressed the possibility of a new offensive coordinator during his Thursday press conference.

Allen played a big role in Brady's hiring and will likely play a similar role as the Bills look to add an offensive mind to keep one of the NFL's most productive offenses running smoothly.

What did Josh Allen say about a new offensive coordinator?

"I love RC [Ronald Curry]," Allen said. "I think he's helped out a lot in the quarterback room. The vibe that he has, the trust that he has in our guys."

Curry has been Allen's quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons, including Allen's MVP campaign in 2024 when he ranked fourth in the NFL with 41 total touchdowns. Allen followed that with39 touchdowns in 2025, second in the league.

"I've got so much love and respect for RC," Allen said.

Why does Ronald Curry have a chance to become Bills' offensive coordinator?

Not only does Curry have a strong track record with Allen, but current hiring trends could also work in his favor.

This offseason has seen quarterback coaches and passing game coordinators earn offensive coordinator roles, like David Blough with the Commanders and Bobby Slowik with the Dolphins.

However, Brady was more frank about Curry's chances during his introductory presser. "The biggest thing that to me is when you put together a staff is understanding different types of personalities and making sure that you have a bunch of different backgrounds," he said.

Buffalo is expected to carefully evaluate candidates to complement Brady and help run the offense, and Curry could emerge as an internal leading option thanks to his relationship with Allen and familiarity with Brady's system.

Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry talks with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky following practice. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

