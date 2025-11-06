Bills Central

Christian Benford suffers setback, five Bills take step toward Week 10 availability

The Buffalo Bills' official injury report was not all positive on Thursday with the Miami Dolphins awaiting

Ralph Ventre

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) tackle Miami Dolphins running back de'von Achane (28)
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) tackle Miami Dolphins running back de'von Achane (28) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills upgraded five starters on their official injury report with a visit to the Miami Dolphins set for Sunday, November 9.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, defensive end Joey Bosa and running back James Cook all participated in Thursday's practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday. Meanwhile, linebacker Terrel Bernard went from limited to full participation.

While Jones and Johnson both missed the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Bosa and Cook are new additions to the injury report this week.

Jones has not played since "popping a calf" during pregame warmups on October 13. Johnson landed on the injury report with a groin issue last Friday heading into the November 2 battle against Kansas City.

Taron Johnson (7) tackle
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) in the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bosa was seen shaking his wrist after going to the ground at one point last Sunday, and he did not come off the field immediately following the play. He finished with 73 percent defensive snap share in the win.

Cook went off temporarily in the first quarter after falling victim to a hip-drop tackle, but wasn't out for long. He totaled 50 snaps, rushing for 114 yards. Appearing on Up & Adams on Thursday, the running back claimed he'll be available for the Week 10 road game, but the official injury report suggests there's no guarantee.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III escapes the attempted tackle by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a disappointing development, starting cornerback Christian Benford took a step back. After limited participation on Wednesday, Benford was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday due to a groin injury.

It's worth noting that the starting CB was on the injury report with a groin injury heading into the season opener in September, but he's played in all eight games thus far. SHould Benford be unavailable on Sunday, the Bills will presumably turn to first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston for the start.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who has not seen game action since injuring his ankle/knee during the Week 6 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons, has particpated in a limited capacity the past four days.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson remains on the shelf with a groin problem, having missed four official practices in a row. Special teamer James Franklin showed up with an injury report due to illness. Defensive end AJ Epenesa, who has yet to miss a over the past 1.5 seasons, remains in concussion protocol following the Week 9 win.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Limited

RB James Cook (ankle) — Limited

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — Limited

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

DB Sam Franklin (illness) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Limited

WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — Limited

DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — DNP

RB James Cook (ankle) — DNP

DE AJ Epenesa (concussion) — DNP

CB Taron Johnson (groin) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) — Full

