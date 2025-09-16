Josh Allen unveils new look at Bills practice in wake of injury
Josh Allen’s nose has been a hot topic ever since the Buffalo Bills quarterback took a hit to the face that sent him to the sideline during their win over the New York Jets.
Allen had to get treatment for his bloodied nose, but quickly returned to the game. There’s been speculation that he might have suffered a broken nose, but nothing has been confirmed.
Still, all eyes remain on No. 17, who unveiled a new look at practice on Tuesday. Allen hit the field with teammates wearing a visor to help protect his face.
It’s not his normal look, but Allen has worn a visor in the past. He has typically worn one in the preseason and on occasional games with excessive wind.
Considering the visible bruising on his face during and after their Week 2 win, it makes sense for Allen to proceed with caution. With their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football quickly approaching, he won’t have much time to heal.
Instead, he’s going with a visor to protect his face, confirming after practice that he plans to wear it against Miami.
