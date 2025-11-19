Bills Central

Gabe Davis 'ready to go' on Bills' short week despite Sean McDermott's concern

The Buffalo Bills have the option of elevating WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad for what would be his second game in five days

Ralph Ventre

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) is brought down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) is brought down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It's certainly good news, considering the Buffalo Bills' offense could be without three pass-catchers in Week 12 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, who made his first appearance in a year on November 16, has no worries when it comes to preparing for his second game in a five-day span.

Working his way back from meniscus and PCL reconstructive surgery, Davis rejoined the Bills in a practice squad capacity after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He began practicing with his teammates the last week of October, and stepped into the starting lineup in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old Davis, who made three receptions for 40 yards over 23 offensive snaps in his season debut, told reporters that the short week won't prevent him from being available.

"Felt good. The knee's good. No complaints," said Davis on Tuesday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Even with tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Mecole Hardman potentially out for the November 20 road game, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott hesitated to commit to Davis as a roster elevation.

"We'll see where it goes this week," said McDermott. "All things considered, in terms of where he's come from, and then played the game, I think he's in a fairly decent spot. I know he's sore, so we'll see where it takes us."

The 26-year-old Davis doesn't appear on the official injury report due to his practice squad status, but it doesn't sound as if he's limited in any way.

"Body feels good. Ready to go. Just because a short week, nothing's gonna stop anything," said Davis. "I'm good I'm ready to roll."

Big Game Gabe is officially back in business.

Gabe Davis (13)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

