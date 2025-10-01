Bills' two-time Pro Bowl selection 'getting better each and every week'
It was his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, and he set a franchise record by rushing for a touchdown in his eighth straight game.
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook was cooking with gas again in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. He carried 22 times for 117 yards and one touchdown in the 31-19 home victory.
“It was good to see James break the record that he did, the franchise record, and I'm happy for him. There's a lot of hard work that's gone into that, not just from him, but for all those around him," said head coach Sean McDermott after the September 28 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, and Pro Bowl selections, the 26-year-old Cook is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has already scored five touchdowns on the ground after tying the single-season franchise record with 16 rushing TDs in 2024.
“I mean, it seems like he's getting better each and every week, which is hard to imagine," said Allen.
The Bills' RB1 ranks second amongst all NFL rushing leaders through four weeks, having netted 401 yards.
Cook's electrifying style resulted in him being the highest-graded rusher in Week 4 according to Pro Football Focus.
"The way that he kind of has this patient to hit the hole, but when he hits it, I mean, he is shot out of a cannon. His contact balance is unbelievable. His jump cuts are awesome," said Allen.
The reigning NFL MVP proceeded to share a sentiment that is likely shared throughout the roster.
"I'm glad he's on our team," said Allen.
