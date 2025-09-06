Potential reason behind Bills' intriguing '52-man' roster decision
At face value, it didn’t appear as if there was much to dissect when the Buffalo Bills elevated kicker Matt Prater from the team’s practice squad to replace Tyler Bass for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. But when you dig deeper, the decision made by the Bills on Saturday afternoon becomes rather interesting.
The logistics behind the move are a bit complicated.
Rather than move Prater to the 53-man roster to replace Bass, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday due to groin and hip injuries, the Bills elected to elevate Prater instead. Therefore, an open spot on the team’s 53-man roster remains entering game day, as all transactions must have been announced by 4 p.m. Saturday in order to take effect for the Week 1 matchup.
That means Buffalo will be rolling into the game against the Baltimore Ravens with 52 players, one fewer than they are permitted on their 53-man roster.
The reason for this decision is based on money.
If the Bills were to sign Prater or another vested veteran to the active roster ahead of the Week 1 contest, those players would have to have their salaries guaranteed. Rather than take that route, Buffalo will provide Prater with a game-day check before sending him back to the practice squad at the conclusion of this weekend’s contest.
It’s a maneuver that is not often seen, but with the concern surrounding Bass’ injury increasing this week, it left the Bills in a tough position.
With that said, Bass is required to miss the first four games of the season after being placed on injured reserve on Friday afternoon, and Buffalo can only elevate Prater only three times before they would have to sign him to the active roster. Thus, leaving a one-week gap between Prater’s possible elevations running out and Bass’ return from IR.
In any event, the Bills will indeed proceed into a critical meeting against a conference rival with one fewer player than they are permitted, which is an uncommon decision made by Brandon Beane, whose staff values each and every roster spot the team is allotted. With that said, teams can only dress a total of 48 players on game days, which makes the move, at least in the short term, less critical.
It will be interesting to see how this situation develops going into Week 2.
But for now, the Bills are 52 strong.
