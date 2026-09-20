Three Week 2 Games for Buffalo Bills' Fans to Watch on Stress-Free NFL Sunday

It should be a stress-free Sunday for Buffalo Bills' fans in Week 2.

The Bills start the day as the NFL's only 2-0 team after kicking off the week with a 41-31 home victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

While the team's off until Wednesday, there are plenty of Bills-relevant games to check out during Sunday's Week 2 slate. There are 14 total matchups that will happen throughout the day, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Fans reach down and shake Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford’s hadn’t as he starts to leave the field after the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the three most interesting games of the day for Bills' fans with explanations of why you should watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

(Foxboro, MA)

If the Bills are to reclaim AFC East supremacy, they'll have to dethrone the New England Patriots, who have looked rather unimpressive in their last two games, both of which were against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

After dropping a 13-10 decision to the Drew Lock-led Seahawks in the season opener, the Patriots return to Foxboro to kick off their home schedule against a AFC North foe. The Steelers, who the Bills faced in the preseason finale, eked out a 20-13 home win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Will the Patriots, who may have been somewhat of a one-year wonder in 2025, avoid falling two full games behind the Bills in the division standings midway through September?

It's the overhyped Drake Maye against old man Aaron Rodgers, and it's worth sitting back and enjoying the fact that Josh Allen is the Bills' quarterback.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

(Inglewood, CA)

With the Los Angeles Chargers coming to Orchard Park in Week 3, this game provides the perfect opportunity for some advance scouting. In fact, Bills' fans will also want to get a good look at the Las Vegas Raiders with a Week 6 trip to Sin City set for October 18.

Somewhat surprisingly, it's the visiting Raiders who enter this divisional matchup with a 1-0 record. Las Vegas has its way with a bad Miami Dolphins' team in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Chargers were stunned at home by the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Each team could be without their top offensive weapon in this Week 2 bout. Chargers' wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a cracked rib and his availability is questionable. Raiders' tight end Brock Bowers is officially listed as doubtful to play.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws over Bills Harrison Phillips | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

(Denver, CO)

It's the two teams that the Bills faced in the playoffs last January, and they both look to be formidable AFC foes once again this season. They are, however, coming off two starkly different Week 1 results.

The Jaguars, who were the only team to win in Denver last season, cruised past the hapless Cleveland Browns, 34-10, in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Broncos were humbled on the road by the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-10, on Monday Night Football.

Although Buffalo won't have to see Jacksonville this regular season, Trevor Lawrence's squad could pop up in the playoffs again. As for the Broncos, the Bills will return to Mile High for a Christmas night special on Netflix. The replay of the controversial Brandin Cooks catch-turned-interception is sure to get a lot of air time that day.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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