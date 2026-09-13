Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 1 Matchup vs. Texans

Sunday will be the first game of the 2026 season for the Buffalo Bills and they will be on the road to take on the Houston Texans.

In recent years, the Texans have been an unclimbable mountain for the Bills, with Josh Allen going 1-4 (including the playoffs) against Houston. That has many experts picking the home team, but we know anything can happen once the game starts.

With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Bills and Texans in their season opening showdown.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Announcers

This game will be featured on CBS, with Ian Eagle taking the microphone along with former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Ross Tucker

Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

Referees for Week 1 Bills vs. Texans

NFL referee Alex Moore during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The referee on the field this weekend for Houston vs. Buffalo is a relatively new face, with Alex Moore as the man in charge. Moore was promoted to referee in 2025 after spending his first three years as an umpire. Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Alex Moore

Umpire: Terry Killens

Down Judge: Dana McKenzie

Line Judge: Tom Eaton

Field Judge: Mearl Robinson

Side Judge: Anthony Jeffries

Back Judge: Terrence Miles

The sample size is small with Moore, but his games featured more penalties per contest (16.13) than the league average (12.51). What is of interest to Buffalo is the fact that his crew called more penalties on the road team, with 47.67 percent going against the home team while the average was closer to 50 percent at 49.38.

Buffalo Bills' Week 1 Uniform

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for a touchdown against Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills will be in their all blues this weekend, sharing an "all-blue" tweet on X to announce the combination. It's the same look they sported in Week 1 of the 2025 season when they hosted the Baltimore Ravens and secured a shocking 41-40 comeback victory.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Houston Texans' Week 1 Uniform

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud stands in the pocket against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston will also go with solid colors, sharing a video saying "If you're not in white, you're not ready." This will be a stark contrast to the previous season when the Bills wore all white and the Texans wore red on red.

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Liberty white

This game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

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