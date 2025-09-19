Bills' QB Josh Allen uses 'backyard football' to impress long-time NFL analyst
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's brilliance was on full display during the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Allen had a fantastic game overall, completing 22-of-28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns to zero picks. Allen added four carries for 25 rushing yards, too.
But his most impressive play of the night might have been the touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Hawes.
With the Bills at the Dolphins' five-yard line, Allen rolled out to his left and found Hawes with a flip pass that resulted in six.
Allen's brilliance isn't just because of the flip pass, though, as he also got Miami's defender to bite by faking a scramble to clear the way for Hawes' touchdown reception.
After the game, Allen received the "Baldy's Breakdown" treatment from long-time NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who was impressed by what he calls the "backyard football" Allen is capable of playing.
The play is the kind of creativity we have seen from Allen so many times over the course of his career and it never gets old to watch. Just when you think things are breaking down, Allen pulls something out of his sleeve to make a play.
Known as a blocking tight end, the fact that Hawes ended up as the recipient of that pass just goes to show opposing defenses can't rule out any Bills pass-catcher making a play on any given snap when Allen is under center.
"Yeah, just extending the play, a little naked action," Allen said after the game. "[Hawes] did a good job of just staying in concert with me and just got the corner there. I think it was just cool to just kind of commit one way, and he stayed alive for me and made a play."
While Hawes has just three catches through three games, two of them have been big. Along with his Week 3 touchdown, Hawes caught a 29-yard pass from Allen in the fourth quarter of the contest against the Baltimore Ravens that ignited a late touchdown drive to aid in Buffalo's comeback.
The rookie has an uphill climb to seeing regular work with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in front of him on the depth chart, but he's clearly making the most of his opportunities and is quickly becoming a trusted target in Buffalo's offense.
