Bills' NFL Week 3 power rankings round-up: Does anyone have Buffalo at No. 1?

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 to start the season, but is that good enough to earn them the top spot in any analyst's NFL power rankings going into Week 3?

Mike Moraitis

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the second half
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the second half / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets might have a new quarterback and head coach, but they saw the same old result against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

The Bills entered the game having won eight of their last 10 versus the Jets, and now we can make it nine out of their last 11 after Buffalo crushed New York, 30-10, on Sunday.

Making the win more impressive was the fact that the Bills didn't need a ton from Josh Allen, who was shaken up with a nose injury during the contest. Allen barely broke 200 yards from scrimmage, including 148 yards through the air.

Josh Allen
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense put the clamps on Justin Fields and Co., and James Cook dominated to the tune of 132 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Bills having a 2-0 record and two strong wins in their back pocket to start the season, let's see where experts are placing the team in their NFL power rankings going into Week 3, and if any of them have Buffalo occupying the top spot.

Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 2 (no change)

Dewey: "Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Sunday's dominant win over the Jets showed why the Bills are a near lock to win the AFC East again. They should roll in Week 3 against Miami as well."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 3 (-1)

Iyer: "The Bills continue to dominate with the Josh Allen and James Cook show on offense and when their defense plays up to its swarming capacity, they are almost impossible to beat. The big comeback vs. the Ravens in Week 1 was a nice early wakeup call."

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 2 (no change)

Cluff: "The Bills have scored 71 points in two games, which is second in the NFL. The only team to score more? The Ravens, whom Buffalo beat in Week 1, 41-40."

Taylor Wirth, NBC Sports: 1 (no change)

Wirth: "Josh Allen got his face smashed in and momentarily looked like a vampire from "Sinners." Luckily for Buffalo, James Cook did all the heavy lifting from there.

Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone: 2 (no change)

Bedinger: "The Bills picked up right where they left off in that fourth quarter against the Ravens last weekend. They absolutely throttled the New York Jets in Week 2, once again looking like they are dialed in and ready to make a run at the first Super Bowl in franchise history."

Lamar Jackson vs. Bills
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mike Moraitis
