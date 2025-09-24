Bills' Sean McDermott praises one of NFL's most productive tight-end trios
The Buffalo Bills have constructed one of the NFL's most productive offenses with a lot of star quarterback Josh Allen and a little help from each of the team's emerging trio of tight ends.
Veterans Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox and fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes have each played a significant role in Buffalo's offense amassing 102 points (fourth-most in the NFL) and helping the team to a 3-0 start entering Sunday's home game against the winless New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
MORE: Buffalo Bills' offense lighting up scoreboard without singular 'star' receiver
Through three games, Kincaid is the breakout star with 13 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Knox and Hawes have combined for seven catches, 78 yards and a touchdown, giving the Bills one of the league's most productive tight-end positions.
"Jackson is seeing more action than some of the other (rookies) and he's making the most of his opportunities," Bills' head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday afternoon. "He's got great leadership at that position with the veterans in that room. It appears to me that he has a great amount of respect for those guys, and they're teaching him as well."
Knox had two drops in Week 2 at the New York Jets, but otherwise the tight ends have become a huge part of a receiving corps that includes another trio of receivers producing big numbers without an individual star.
MORE: Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid 'doesn't get as much credit as he deserves' in Year 3
Hawes and Kincaid each had touchdown catches in the Bills' most recent game, a 10-point win over the Miami Dolphins.
Kincaid's hot start is slowly making his infamous drop in the AFC Championship Game a distant memory.
"It's a great reinforcer of habits," McDermott said. "He put in the work to get ready for this season, and it's showing."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —