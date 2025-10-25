Bills vs. Panthers predictions: Who experts are picking to win Week 8 game
The Buffalo Bills come out of their bye in Week 8 and will take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
The Bills enter this game looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, while the Panthers are coming in red hot with three-straight wins and four in their last five contests.
Buffalo has several injury concerns going into this game, with Josh Palmer, DaQuan Jones and Taylor Rapp all ruled out, and Rapp has also been placed on Injured Reserve. Considering all three positions are weaknesses, this is highly concerning.
But it doesn't stop there. Buffalo also has four players listed as questionable in Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Dalton Kincaid and Maxwell Hairston, who has a chance to make his NFL debut after missing the first six games with a knee injury.
The Panthers' injury report is cleaner, but Carolina won't have its starting quarterback, Bryce Young, who is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful. Andy Dalton has officially been named Carolina's starter for Week 8.
This will be the ninth meeting between these two franchises. The Bills sport a 6-2 record against the Panthers all time and they have won three of the last four meetings, although that one loss came in Carolina in 2017.
Here's a look at how experts view the game between Buffalo and Carolina going on Sunday.
ESPN
- Stephania Bell: Bills
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Panthers
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Cody Benjamin: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 31, Panthers 17
Iyer: "The Bills expect to be facing Andy Dalton instead of Bryce Young (high ankle sprain) coming out of their bye as they try to do some defensive regrouping, especially vs. the run. Buffalo with Josh Allen once modeled its team after the Cam Newton glory days with plenty of former Carolina influence. The Bills need a big get-well game after two losses and get it here."
Number of experts picking Bills: 19
Number of experts picking Panthers: 1
