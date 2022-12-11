Skip to main content

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Injured Against Browns, Questionable to Return

Injuries are hitting the Cincinnati Bengals early in a week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are a couple of names here.

Injured are hitting the Cincinnati Bengals in week 14 as wide receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return with a finger injury. The injury happened early on in the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Additionally, it appears that Tee Higgins is on a snap count for the Bengals. He was out there on just part of the first drive.

Ja'Marr Chase remains out there but the loss of Boyd or Higgins would be substantial. This story will be updated as his status updates.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

News

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Final Injury Report

By Brandon Little
News

Where to Find the Game: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

By Brandon Little
News

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs

By Brandon Little
Featured Content

Madden 23 Simulation: Cleveland Browns Takedown Cincinnati Bengals to Complete Season Sweep

By Brandon Little
News

Ravens Waive a Running Back, Will get J.K. Dobbins Back Ahead of Browns Rematch

By Brandon Little
Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) tackles Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

By Pete Smith
News

Joe Burrow on What Makes the Browns Defense Different: 'They Have Myles Garrett'

By Brandon Little
News

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

By Staff Report