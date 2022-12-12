Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Brissett Entering for Watson: We Felt Like we had an Opportunity

One play stood out in the Cleveland Browns' 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. On 4th down and one-yard to go in the first quarter. Jacoby Brissett entered the game for Deshaun Watson and overthrew Donovan People's-Jones in the end zone. After the game, Kevin Stefanski talked about that play in particular.

"We felt like we had an opportunity there on 3rd and 1, 4th and 1. (It) Felt like touchdowns in this game were going to be a premium, (we) just didn't get it done," Stefanski said.

Many folks took to social media to argue that if Brissett was coming in, then to quarterback sneak the football. The call ended up being a good one, it just was not executed because Brissett led Peoples-Jones too far. It was a far one-yard to go and DJ Reader proved multiple times that you do not run his way.

The other option was to keep Watson in, perhaps running it. One argument was that Watson hits that pass, which may be true. But the Browns may not get that look with Brissett out of the game, the Bengals were expecting a sneak as soon as he entered.

Stefanski is correct on the opportunity, it was interred there. The problem remains execution, something that has cost this team time and time again.

