Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster

Cleveland Browns have lost linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk for the last two games of the season, and signed Tae Davis in his place.

And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.

In place of Kunaszyk, Cleveland opted to bring up Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Davis has appeared in three games with the Browns this year, playing all of his snaps on the special teams. In week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, Davis played 68% of the team's special teams snaps. This year Davis has recorded four tackles, he had seven with Cleveland last year.

Losing Kunaszyk for the year is just another unlucky drop in the bucket for the Browns. Kunaszyk has played in all 15 games of the Browns this season and has 22 tackles to his name. He's played more in the back half of the season due to injuries after being primarily a special team player.

Cleveland will operate with Deion Jones, Reggie Ragland, Tae Davis, and Jermaine Carter as linebackers for the remainder of the season.

